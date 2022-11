CVS and Walgreens have agreed to $10 billion opioid settlement NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Sharon Terlep about the $10 billion opioid settlement reached with two of the biggest pharmacy chains in the U.S.

