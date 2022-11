Food writer and author Julie Powell, known for 'Julie & Julia,' died at age 49 Food writer and author Julie Powell, whose blog and book were later adapted into the 2009 film "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at age 49.

Food writer and author Julie Powell, known for 'Julie & Julia,' died at age 49 Food writer and author Julie Powell, known for 'Julie & Julia,' died at age 49 Listen · 2:55 2:55 Food writer and author Julie Powell, whose blog and book were later adapted into the 2009 film "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at age 49. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor