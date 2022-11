What the inspection of a ship taught us about the deal helping stabilize food prices A look at the inspection of a ship transporting Ukraine's grain supply shows the complexities of the deal helping stabilize global food prices.

Europe What the inspection of a ship taught us about the deal helping stabilize food prices What the inspection of a ship taught us about the deal helping stabilize food prices Listen · 3:58 3:58 A look at the inspection of a ship transporting Ukraine's grain supply shows the complexities of the deal helping stabilize global food prices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor