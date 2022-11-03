Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros pitch the second ever no-hitter in World Series history

Not one member of the Phillies got a hit and the Astros won the game, tying the Series against the Phillies, two games each. The only other World Series no-hitter ever belongs to Don Larsen.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This happens roughly once in a lifetime. Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros bullpen pitched a no-hitter in the World Series. Not one member of the Phillies got a hit, although a few of them walked. The Astros won the game and tied the series against Philadelphia, two games each. The only other World Series no-hitter ever belongs to Don Larsen. He pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in 1956 - 27 batters, 27 outs. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.