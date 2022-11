A beach tribute to Dobby the house elf in Wales can stay, but the socks need to go Fans of Harry Potter erected a memorial to Dobby the house elf on the beach where he dies in the series. But the amount of socks they leave there is becoming a problem.

A beach tribute to Dobby the house elf in Wales can stay, but the socks need to go

Fans of Harry Potter erected a memorial to Dobby the house elf on the beach where he dies in the series. But the amount of socks they leave there is becoming a problem.