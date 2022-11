Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at rally Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been shot and wounded during a massive demonstration in the eastern part of the country.

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been wounded by gunfire during a massive demonstration in the eastern part of the country.