What life is like for those living in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson A potential battle for the Russian-occupied city of Kherson could change the trajectory of the Ukrainian war. For those stuck there, life is hard and dangerous.

Europe What life is like for those living in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson What life is like for those living in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson Listen · 4:01 4:01 A potential battle for the Russian-occupied city of Kherson could change the trajectory of the Ukrainian war. For those stuck there, life is hard and dangerous. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor