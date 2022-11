Debunked film causes Republicans to mobilize, raising concerns of voter intimidation A film claiming liberals are stuffing ballot boxes with fraudulent votes has been debunked. But some Republicans are mobilizing because of its claims, raising concerns of voter intimidation.

Elections Debunked film causes Republicans to mobilize, raising concerns of voter intimidation Debunked film causes Republicans to mobilize, raising concerns of voter intimidation Listen · 4:29 4:29 A film claiming liberals are stuffing ballot boxes with fraudulent votes has been debunked. But some Republicans are mobilizing because of its claims, raising concerns of voter intimidation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor