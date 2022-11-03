Billy Idol on the song that changed his life

toggle caption Bertelsmann Music Group

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today.

This time around, we're joined by Billy Idol: Rebel Yell. White Wedding. Dancing With Myself.

Billy Idol throws us back to 1954, to one of the first songs Elvis Presley ever recorded: That's All Right. He first heard the song at an Elvis convention with his sister in the '70s.

YouTube

At the time, Idol was playing in punk rock bands and a lot of punk rockers disliked Elvis. Idol defends Elvis, and explains how the song changed how he approached his craft when he was first starting out.

Billy Idol tours all the time, all around the world – he's got a residency coming up at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. He's also a prolific recording artist – this past September, he released a brand new EP called Cage.