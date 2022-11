Natalia Lafourcade's newest album has been a long time coming NPR's A Martinez talks to singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade about her new album, heartbreak and caring for your inner garden.

Music Interviews Natalia Lafourcade's newest album has been a long time coming Natalia Lafourcade's newest album has been a long time coming Listen · 7:15 7:15 NPR's A Martinez talks to singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade about her new album, heartbreak and caring for your inner garden. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor