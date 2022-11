#2289: Can I Borrow Your Airbag for a Moment? : The Best of Car Talk Back when airbags were a new thing, it was pretty common that cars had only one and it was for the driver. Of course, this meant that front seat passengers were in a relatively vulnerable position in the event of a front-end crash. But some passengers refused to accept their crash-dummy fate. Check it out, along with more calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2289: Can I Borrow Your Airbag for a Moment? Back when airbags were a new thing, it was pretty common that cars had only one and it was for the driver. Of course, this meant that front seat passengers were in a relatively vulnerable position in the event of a front-end crash. But some passengers refused to accept their crash-dummy fate. Check it out, along with more calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.