U.S. employers added 261 thousand jobs last month, but job growth has slowed U.S. employers added 261 thousand jobs last month — more than forecasters expected. But job growth has slowed from earlier in the year, and that slowdown could help ease upward pressure on inflation.

Economy U.S. employers added 261 thousand jobs last month, but job growth has slowed U.S. employers added 261 thousand jobs last month, but job growth has slowed Listen · 3:55 3:55 U.S. employers added 261 thousand jobs last month — more than forecasters expected. But job growth has slowed from earlier in the year, and that slowdown could help ease upward pressure on inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor