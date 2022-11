Turkey could use a new law, purporting to combat disinformation, to silence dissent A new law purporting to combat disinformation could be used by Turkey to silence dissent.

Middle East Turkey could use a new law, purporting to combat disinformation, to silence dissent Turkey could use a new law, purporting to combat disinformation, to silence dissent Listen · 3:44 3:44 A new law purporting to combat disinformation could be used by Turkey to silence dissent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor