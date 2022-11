Russia's invasion has prompted Biden to offer reconciliation to Venezuela's president Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the Biden administration to extend an olive branch to Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro.

Latin America Russia's invasion has prompted Biden to offer reconciliation to Venezuela's president Russia's invasion has prompted Biden to offer reconciliation to Venezuela's president Listen · 4:35 4:35 Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the Biden administration to extend an olive branch to Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor