This elderly African penguin wears special shoes to treat its foot condition A geriatric African penguin at the New England Aquarium got adorable custom shoes to help treat its foot condition.

Animals This elderly African penguin wears special shoes to treat its foot condition This elderly African penguin wears special shoes to treat its foot condition Listen · 1:57 1:57 A geriatric African penguin at the New England Aquarium got adorable custom shoes to help treat its foot condition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor