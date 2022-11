Itaewon residents share how they are feeling after Halloween's tragic crowd surge How residents in the Itaewon area in Seoul, South Korea are feeling right now, and how Halloween's tragic crowd surge might affect the "party mecca of South Korea."

Asia Itaewon residents share how they are feeling after Halloween's tragic crowd surge Itaewon residents share how they are feeling after Halloween's tragic crowd surge Audio will be available later today. How residents in the Itaewon area in Seoul, South Korea are feeling right now, and how Halloween's tragic crowd surge might affect the "party mecca of South Korea." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor