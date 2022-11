The state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff NPR's Juana Summers talks with culture reporter Jewel Wicker about the state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop group Migos.

The state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff The state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with culture reporter Jewel Wicker about the state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor