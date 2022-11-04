The News Roundup For November 4, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The first days of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover have been dull of change. The Tesla co-founder fired the company's board of directors and is planning to lay off about half the existing workforce in an attempt to cut costs. Musk also plans to end the company's "work from anywhere" policy.

Musk also spent some time this week giving oxygen to conspiracy theories surrounding an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A man broke into the politician's house intending to harm her. Upon finding she was absent, he attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Police say the suspect had a list of other targets.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week, including those in a case involving the future of affirmative action at U.S. universities.

In Africa, the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end a two-year conflict at peace talks in South Africa this week. The war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands since it began two years ago. Eritrea, which fought alongside Ethiopia's government forces, was notably absent from the peace talks, and has said nothing about whether it would withdraw its troops and abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Israel held elections this week and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative coalition has won a majority with the help of ultra-nationalist politicians who gained notoriety for fostering anti-Arab sentiment.

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the presidential election this week to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many Brazilians feared Bolsonaro would not peacefully transition power if he lost. However, the incumbent has signaled he will hand over the country's reins without issue.

Reuters' Jeff Mason, The Verge's Alex Heath, and Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Foreign Affairs' Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, PBS NewsHour's Jane Ferguson, and Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.