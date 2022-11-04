Planet Money tries election polling

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keystone/Getty Images Keystone/Getty Images

It's another election cycle and many are wondering: Will the polls miss again this year? Because it's true, polling has gotten a lot tougher these days. People aren't picking up the phone. Nobody wants to talk to pollsters. It's becoming a crisis for the polling industry.

Today on the show, we head to Marist College — home of the Marist Poll — to learn how to be pollsters ourselves. We break down the science of polling, and find out all the tricks that pollsters use to get people to finish their surveys. Then we get on the phone and give it a try.

How do you conduct a poll when the general public is ghosting you? It's really hard! But then we come across a weird idea. An idea that might change the future of polling. And surprisingly, the folks at Marist let us run an experiment.

Music: "Partyline, "The Danzig Connection, and "Saku"

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or anywhere you get podcasts

Find more Planet Money: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok our weekly Newsletter.