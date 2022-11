Election deniers are seeking to become their state's top election official Several candidates who have repeatedly made baseless claims about the 2020 election are now seeking to become their state's top election official in the 2022 midterm elections.

Elections Election deniers are seeking to become their state's top election official Election deniers are seeking to become their state's top election official Listen · 3:49 3:49 Several candidates who have repeatedly made baseless claims about the 2020 election are now seeking to become their state's top election official in the 2022 midterm elections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor