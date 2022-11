Respiratory infections are surging among children NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Douglas Carlson of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine about a spike in RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, infections in children.

Respiratory infections are surging among children

NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Douglas Carlson of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine about a spike in RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, infections in children.