Two women who served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War recall what kept them going In advance of Veteran's Day, we hear from Diane Evans and Edie Meeks, two women who served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, about what sustained them through some of their toughest moments.

History Two women who served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War recall what kept them going Two women who served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War recall what kept them going Listen · 3:56 3:56 In advance of Veteran's Day, we hear from Diane Evans and Edie Meeks, two women who served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, about what sustained them through some of their toughest moments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor