Kevin Wilson on his new novel, 'Now Is Not the Time to Panic' Two teens make posters with a mysterious phrase, and end up starting something they can't finish. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kevin Wilson about his new novel, "Now Is Not the Time to Panic."

Books Kevin Wilson on his new novel, 'Now Is Not the Time to Panic' Kevin Wilson on his new novel, 'Now Is Not the Time to Panic' Listen · 5:52 5:52 Two teens make posters with a mysterious phrase, and end up starting something they can't finish. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kevin Wilson about his new novel, "Now Is Not the Time to Panic." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor