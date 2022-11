The next step in harnessing clean wind energy could be building electrical grids in the ocean The electrical grid can't handle the amount of offshore wind power expected to be built and it may require putting transmission lines in the ocean.

Energy The next step in harnessing clean wind energy could be building electrical grids in the ocean The next step in harnessing clean wind energy could be building electrical grids in the ocean Listen · 4:27 4:27 The electrical grid can't handle the amount of offshore wind power expected to be built and it may require putting transmission lines in the ocean. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor