Climate change hits local ballot boxes NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Vox senior reporter Rebecca Leber to learn about how a handful of state elections could shape U.S. climate policy.

Climate Climate change hits local ballot boxes Climate change hits local ballot boxes Listen · 6:01 6:01 NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Vox senior reporter Rebecca Leber to learn about how a handful of state elections could shape U.S. climate policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor