Climate change negotiator talks priorities and setbacks ahead of UN conference NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Ambassador Janine Felson, a climate negotiator from Belize, about her main goals heading into the United Nations Climate Conference, which begins Sunday in Egypt.

