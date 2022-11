Migos rapper Takeoff's legacy Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group, Migos, died earlier this week after being shot in Houston, Texas.

Music Migos rapper Takeoff's legacy Migos rapper Takeoff's legacy Audio will be available later today. Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group, Migos, died earlier this week after being shot in Houston, Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor