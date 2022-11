How do our brains decide to remember something positively or negatively? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to researcher Hao Li about a new study that shows how the brain ascertains experiences as positive or negative.

Science How do our brains decide to remember something positively or negatively? How do our brains decide to remember something positively or negatively? Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to researcher Hao Li about a new study that shows how the brain ascertains experiences as positive or negative. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor