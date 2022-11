New research finds bumblebees like to play with toys A new study shows that young bumblebees like to play with toys, mirroring the behavior of young mammals. Bumblebees are also the first insects observed to engage in object play.

Science New research finds bumblebees like to play with toys New research finds bumblebees like to play with toys Listen · 1:18 1:18 A new study shows that young bumblebees like to play with toys, mirroring the behavior of young mammals. Bumblebees are also the first insects observed to engage in object play. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor