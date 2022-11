Takeoff leaves an unparalleled legacy in hip-hop Following the death of hip-hop artist Takeoff, a member of the group Migos, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with host of Rap Radar, Elliott Wilson about his legacy and what his death means for the genre.

