After eight months of fighting, Ukrainian infantry soldiers are exhausted As the war drags on, we hear from Ukrainian infantry soldiers who are exhausted after more than eight months of fighting Russian troops.

World After eight months of fighting, Ukrainian infantry soldiers are exhausted After eight months of fighting, Ukrainian infantry soldiers are exhausted Audio will be available later today. As the war drags on, we hear from Ukrainian infantry soldiers who are exhausted after more than eight months of fighting Russian troops. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor