Colleges are offering 'wellness days' to students. Not everyone is on board Some colleges are offering "wellness days" to students, and the idea has gained steam as a help for students whose lives were disrupted by the pandemic.

Education Colleges are offering 'wellness days' to students. Not everyone is on board Colleges are offering 'wellness days' to students. Not everyone is on board Audio will be available later today. Some colleges are offering "wellness days" to students, and the idea has gained steam as a help for students whose lives were disrupted by the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor