In the Adobe and Pantone dispute, creators are left in the dark Business disagreements between Adobe and Pantone have left creators in the dark about the future of color use in digital art.

Business In the Adobe and Pantone dispute, creators are left in the dark In the Adobe and Pantone dispute, creators are left in the dark Audio will be available later today. Business disagreements between Adobe and Pantone have left creators in the dark about the future of color use in digital art. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor