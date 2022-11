South Korea's official entry to the Oscars is a murder-mystery-romance South Korea's official entry at the Oscars this year is a murder mystery-romance blend. Like 2019's "Parasite", it shows how Korean directors are making their mark across the spectrum of film genres.

Movies South Korea's official entry to the Oscars is a murder-mystery-romance South Korea's official entry to the Oscars is a murder-mystery-romance Listen · 4:39 4:39 South Korea's official entry at the Oscars this year is a murder mystery-romance blend. Like 2019's "Parasite", it shows how Korean directors are making their mark across the spectrum of film genres. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor