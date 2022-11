2 drag queens have advice for women in 'Working Girls' NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with drag queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel about their new book, Working Girls: Trixie and Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood.

Author Interviews 2 drag queens have advice for women in 'Working Girls' 2 drag queens have advice for women in 'Working Girls' Listen · 9:13 9:13 NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with drag queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel about their new book, Working Girls: Trixie and Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor