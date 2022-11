Quick meal ideas from the Puerto Rican diaspora Chef and author Illyanna Maisonet gives NPR recipe recommendations from her new cookbook, Diasporican.

Food Quick meal ideas from the Puerto Rican diaspora Quick meal ideas from the Puerto Rican diaspora Listen · 3:52 3:52 Chef and author Illyanna Maisonet gives NPR recipe recommendations from her new cookbook, Diasporican. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor