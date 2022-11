Caruso narrows gap with Bass in LA mayoral race NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Oreskes about the upcoming election for the mayor of L.A., which has gotten tighter according to recent polls.

Elections Caruso narrows gap with Bass in LA mayoral race Caruso narrows gap with Bass in LA mayoral race Listen · 7:36 7:36 NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Oreskes about the upcoming election for the mayor of L.A., which has gotten tighter according to recent polls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor