In conversation with 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' director Sacha Jenkins NPR's Adrian Florido talks with director Sacha Jenkins about his latest film, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, streaming on AppleTV+.

Movie Interviews In conversation with 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' director Sacha Jenkins In conversation with 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' director Sacha Jenkins Listen · 7:48 7:48 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with director Sacha Jenkins about his latest film, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, streaming on AppleTV+. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor