Ukraine updates: Iran admits sending Russia drones as electricity knocked out (Nov. 7)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch this week

Anticipation is mounting for a possible battle for Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine. Kremlin-installed officials have been evacuating civilians in preparation for a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.

And Ukraine will be watching America's midterm election results this week, especially after some Republicans warned that the party could limit funding for Ukraine if it wins control of the House of Representatives, as forecast.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to meet with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Erdogan insists Sweden must meet certain conditions before it can join NATO.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss an International Atomic Energy Agency report, in which Ukraine is expected to be on the agenda.

What happened last week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "energy terrorism," as attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure left more than 4 million Ukrainians without electricity.

Russia rejoined a U.N.-brokered deal to safely export grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine, on Nov. 2. Moscow had suspended its part in the deal a few days prior after saying Ukraine had launched a drone attack on its Black Sea ships.

The Pentagon announced $400 million in additional security aid to Ukraine, on Nov. 4, to include 45 refurbished T-72 tanks, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones and other vehicles, technology and training.

Iran acknowledged for the first time providing some drones to Russia months before the war in Ukraine but denied continuing to supply them, on Nov. 5. Zelenskyy countered that Iran was "lying" because Ukrainian forces "shoot down at least 10 Iranian drones every day."

In-depth

Photos: A close-up look at Ukraine grain export inspections

Ukrainian soldiers are picking up new skills — even from YouTube — to fight Russia.

For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia.

When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made room for a most precious possession.

Millions of Ukrainians have escaped the war. Many still can't find enough work.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.