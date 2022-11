Climate summit aims to convince nations to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who's attending the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, about the state of the climate, and what needs to be achieved.

Climate Climate summit aims to convince nations to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions Climate summit aims to convince nations to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who's attending the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, about the state of the climate, and what needs to be achieved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor