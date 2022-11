The National Park Service wants people to stop licking the Sonoran Desert toad The toad secretes a toxin that can make people sick. But because the toxic secretions also contain a powerful hallucinogen, toad licking has become sort of a thing.

The National Park Service wants people to stop licking the Sonoran Desert toad