#2290: FOR SALE, Classic Car, One Owner, Must Enjoy Long Walks on the Beach : The Best of Car Talk Peggy from Washington hasn't had much luck with her personals ad in the local papers. She read somewhere that if you advertise a classic car for sale, guys will practically line up for a chance to buy it and Peggy thinks this would be a great way to meet men. Peggy wants Click and Clack to help her figure out what car to use as bait for her little love experiment on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2290: FOR SALE, Classic Car, One Owner, Must Enjoy Long Walks on the Beach #2290: FOR SALE, Classic Car, One Owner, Must Enjoy Long Walks on the Beach Listen · 36:16 36:16 Peggy from Washington hasn't had much luck with her personals ad in the local papers. She read somewhere that if you advertise a classic car for sale, guys will practically line up for a chance to buy it and Peggy thinks this would be a great way to meet men. Peggy wants Click and Clack to help her figure out what car to use as bait for her little love experiment on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor