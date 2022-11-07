Accessibility links
What Is And Isn't Allowed At The Polling Place : 1A More than 35 million people have already voted in this year's midterm election, that's according to the United States Elections Project.

But poll workers and voters alike are getting ready for Election Day and for some, that means dealing with threats of violence.

U.S. security agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have issued threat advisories, warning against violence towards political figures and election officials.

We discuss what all of that means for voters and answer your questions about what is and isn't allowed at the polling place.

What Is And Isn't Allowed At The Polling Place

Enlarge this image

Voters wait in line to early vote at the Utah County Election offices in Provo, Utah. GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

Voters wait in line to early vote at the Utah County Election offices in Provo, Utah.

GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

More than 35 million people have already voted in this year's midterm election, that's according to the United States Elections Project,

But many are still waiting until Election Day. Poll workers and voters alike are getting ready. For some, that means dealing with threats of violence.

According to a survey of election workers from the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, over half surveyed said they fear for themselves and their colleagues.

And U.S. security agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have issued threat advisories as well, warning against violence towards political figures and election officials.

What does that mean for voters? What is and isn't allowed at the polling place?

We're joined by David Becker from The Center for Election Innovation and Research, Sean Morales Doyle from the Brennan Center for Justice, and The Washington Post's Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.

