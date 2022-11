How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation.

Elections How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor