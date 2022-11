Oath Keepers founder denies he had a role in planning the Captiol attack Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified in his own defense Monday, denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified in his own defense Monday, denying he had a role in planning the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. He and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy.