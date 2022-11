A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation.

Europe A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away Listen · 8:17 8:17 NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor