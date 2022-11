Morning news brief Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:21 11:21 Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor