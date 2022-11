One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz.

