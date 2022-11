Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly about his campaign and his close contest with Republican opponent Blake Masters. Kelly at times has criticized President Biden.

