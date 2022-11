Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison.

Middle East Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor